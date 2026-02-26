Seeking access to Utah's voter rolls, Justice Dept. sues Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, demanding she hand over voter roll information to them.

Utah, alongside Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia and New Jersey are the latest to be accused of failing to produce the records to the federal government upon request. So far, the DOJ has sued 29 states and the District of Columbia.

"Accurate, well-maintained voter rolls are a requisite for the election integrity that the American people deserve," said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement. "This latest series of litigation underscores that This Department of Justice is fulfilling its duty to ensure transparency, voter roll maintenance, and secure elections across the country."

But Lt. Governor Henderson, in a social media post, said the DOJ wants Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers and birth dates of voters and has rejected offers to share what is publicly available.

Henderson added that she was not surprised by the lawsuit.

