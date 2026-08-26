West Valley youth hockey league season canceled after ice rink malfunction

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The upcoming youth hockey league season at a West Valley City ice rink has been canceled due to a major mechanical failure.

Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation said the unexpected system failure at the Acord Ice Center will require extensive repairs, which are expected to last through the youth hockey season.

The county said it explored temporary equipment, operational workarounds and relocating teams, but officials determined those options were not operationally or financially feasible. Limited ice availability also prevented the county from offering a consistent experience for all teams.

For families like Drea Dettmers ’, the cancellation means a lost opportunity after her 6-year-old daughter was disappointed to learn the season had been canceled.

“She said she’d be sad if she couldn’t be on the ice,” Dettmers said. “This was going to be her first year on a recreational team. She was just getting started.”

The season would have been her daughter’s first chance to join a team, work with other kids and make friends.

“It was just her first chance of being on a team and getting that feeling of working with her friends and hopefully making some good friends on the ice,” Dettmers said. “We’re bummed that didn’t work out.”

John Moyes, a coach in West Valley City, knows the cancellation will hit the kids hard.

“As a former athlete and a coach now, I think losing a bit of your season and potentially all of your season is a big deal,” Moyes said. “That takes away growth of athletes, especially children.”

Dettmers was worried because registration for other recreational teams had already closed.

“We were a little worried because registration for the other rec teams had already closed,” she said. “We were fortunate enough to find a spot on the Mammoth Rookie League.”

For some families, finding another option can mean more travel for families.

“It’s just a little harder when you have to go a little further to different rinks, especially if you have another child,” Dettmers said.

For families who want to continue playing this season, Salt Lake County said the Olympic Oval currently has openings in its 8U, 10U and 12U youth hockey programs. The openings are first-come, first-served, and the county said availability is not guaranteed.

Salt Lake County said full refunds for registered participants were processed on Monday, and the county is committed to reopening the Acord Ice Center and restoring the facility as soon as possible.

“I’d love to see more arenas in the valley; when one goes down, it’s super limited," Dettmers said.