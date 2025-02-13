Whales, balloons, marathons and MORE events happening across Utah this Valentine's weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

DAVIS COUNTY

Sweethearts 5K & Cupid 1K - This Saturday at 7:00 a.m. the South Davis Recreation Center will host two racing events featuring contests such as best dressed couples and singles, complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries and awards for attending kids. Follow the link to register.

CACHE COUNTY

Jazz Night at Elite Hall - This Saturday at 6:00 p.m. the Elite Hall will host a fundraiser event featuring a live music performance from the USU jazz orchestra and ensemble, dances at 7:00 p.m., free dance lessons at 6:00 p.m., and catering and dinner. Tickets are $15 per person and $10 with a student ID. Follow the link for more information and to pre-purchase tickets here.

Valentine's Day at the Logan Country Club - This Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Logan Country Club will host an event featuring prime rib, seafood station, made to order pasta bar and more. Cost per person is $45. Follow the link for more information and to make reservations.

KANE COUNTY

Kanab Balloons & Tunes Roundup - This Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. the former Coral Cliffs Golf Course will host an event featuring

SALT LAKE COUNTY

World Whale Day - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Natural History Museum of Utah will host an event featuring a naturalist lab, orca-themed origami activities, shadow puppet performances and more! Event is free with museum admissions, follow the link to reserve tickets online and more information.

SoJo Date Dash 5K - This Saturday at 10:00 a.m. the West Riverfront Park will host an event featuring a 5K and a kids run race. Follow the link for more information and to register.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

February Art Festival - This Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the Kayenta Art Village will host an event featuring live music, festival vendors, and more! Follow the link for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Winter Market - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Ogden Union Station will host a farmer's market featuring local farmers, food producers, artisans and more all indoors. Follow the link for more information.