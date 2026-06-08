What does it mean to be a Christian in Utah and across the world?

SALT LAKE CITY — Ask a room full of Christians what Christianity means, and you may not get the same answer twice. While many agree Jesus Christ is central to their faith, centuries of history and doctrine have shaped different definitions of what it means to be Christian.

For many people, the word Christian requires no explanation. Defining it is another matter.

"It does get your attention when they say Latter-day Saints aren't classified as Christians from the military perspective," said Jefferson Burton, Utah National Guard Adjutant General (Ret.).

But once the headlines over the Pentagon's original decision to omit the LDS Church from the Christianity category begin to fade, the debate comes down to a much older question: How is Christianity defined?

'Such a misstep,' Stewart bemoans Pentagon's original LDS decision:

'Such a misstep,' Stewart bemoans Pentagon's original LDS decision

According to Deacon Scott Dodge of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, the answer depends on whether you're talking about faith or theology.

"The Catholic church would certainly recognize them as being Christians, as people who have faith in Jesus Christ, who believe in his redeeming life, death and resurrection," he said.

According to Dodge, many Christians would start there — with faith in Jesus Christ. But historically, Christianity has also been defined through theological creeds dating back centuries.

"Belief that God is a trinity of persons is very fundamental to Christian faith ... Believing in Jesus Christ as fully human and fully divine," he added.

Some Christian traditions use those creeds as a key test of Christian doctrine, while the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints points to faith in Jesus Christ as central to its identity. The church teaches that Jesus Christ is central to its faith and identifies itself as Christian.

The church also teaches that God the Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost are one in purpose, but separate beings. That distinction is one reason different Christian traditions at times define the faith differently.

But Dodge explained how those differences don’t have to mean division.

"I don't think Catholics would have difficulty saying that Mormons are Christians in a meaningful sense," said Dodge.

Dodge also said those theological differences have not prevented the two faiths from working together. From humanitarian efforts to community service, he shared how Catholics and Latter-day Saints often partner on projects that benefit the broader community.

"That collaboration flows from our common faith in Christ."