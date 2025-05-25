What protections are in place for victims of crime who fear deportation?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City District Attorney's Office has become concerned that victims of serious crimes are not coming forward due to their citizenship status.

DA Sim Gill met with FOX 13 News to bring awareness that there are levels of protection.

“Congress has created a pathway where they put a value on public safety, that if you have individuals who may be either victims or witnesses, but may be out of status,” said Gill.

The goal is to amplify the importance of public safety for everyone.

"Our different communities — our refugee community, our new immigrant community and different statuses, our undocumented community," Gill said, "They’re going to be hesitant to reach out to law enforcement because they are suspicious or may not feel safe."

Those individuals can apply for a non-immigrant visa for victims of serious crimes, called a U Visa.

"U Visa provides relief to victims of crimes... if they're directly impacted by that. If they're a critical witness, it's about their cooperation with law enforcement and helping solve this crime,” said Gill.

Gill said he is worried people will not ask for protection, especially when it's needed.

"My concern continues to be that I don’t want them to end up in the shadows,” said Gill.

Utah attorney Mark Alvarez has seen clients become increasingly worried this year.

“If there is any immigration issues with the person going to the police, I will say be careful,” said Alvarez. "And if ICE starts to come in, it’s not for me to tell somebody to speak to the police or not to speak to the police, but it is for me to caution people if ICE starts coming in, there is a risk."

According to the Blue Campaign, there are six types of protection for immigrant victims. They are:

Gill wants people to know: “They are not alone, that our fundamental commitment is to public safety and their safety, that the goal is to make sure that we ensure public safety and representation.”

Alvarez encourages people to always call for help and contact local resources.

“We all go through difficult times, we’re going to keep living, I think, and so let’s keep living as best we can,” said Alvarez.

Links to additional information and resources:

