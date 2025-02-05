What to know to stay avalanche safe in the Utah mountains, backcountry

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Amid a steady stream of avalanches due to new snow and warm temperatures this week, adventurers determined to explore the mountains shared what they’re doing to stay prepared and safe.

That's because safety is the priority for those putting on their snowshoes and heading into the canyons to make the most of a warm winter day, and it’s important to know what you’re getting yourself into.

“I do this a lot so I typically like to keep the odds in my favor and will ski a lot of slopes angled less than 30 degrees," explained backcountry skier Sara Koenig.

As an avid skier, Koenig carries her backpack with just about everything she needs.

"I will carry all the avalanche safety equipment consisting of a beacon, probe, shovel, avalanche airbag.”

But what makes an area more dangerous for avalanches?

“The shady side of the compass is more avalanche-prone for one thing," explained Tyson Bradley, Director of Guiding with Utah Mountain Adventures. "Steeper slopes are more avalanche-prone.”

Dan Pope talks to experts below on how to stay safe on the slopes:

Experts share tips on staying safe on the slopes during avalanche season

Bradley added the importance of being educated on the terrain, snowpack, and weather, but stressed that it's not just the obvious spots that can trigger an avalanche. He said that although walking alongside a creek at a lower altitude, with steep slopes above you seems safe, there could be consequences if you’re not careful.

“If a lot of snow has fallen recently, you can still trigger the avalanche even if you’re just hiking along a creek not too far from a trailhead,” he said.

While hikers and skiers always need to use their best judgment, Bradley said traveling on Millcreek Canyon Road, the upper head of Little Cottonwood Canyon, and the Grizzly Gulch area is relatively safe.

Brek Bolton explains how avalanches form in the Utah mountains below:

What causes avalanches in Utah?

In Big Cottonwood Canyon, hikers and skiers also kept their safety in mind.

“We heard a few rumbles, I was a little nervous," admitted hiker Jennifer Bordner. "That was my first time hearing rumbles, but it was OK.”

“If you’re in an area you don’t feel good about, follow that gut instinct or if you see things that don’t look right, stay away from it,” added Lily Garlitz.

Being prepared gives everyone the opportunity to have more snow-filled days in the future.

“Ultimately, for me it’s about going out and enjoying nature," said Koenig. "I’d like to do this for the rest of my life.”