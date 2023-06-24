What were those lights flying across the Utah night sky?

SALT LAKE CITY — If you saw a line of bright star-like lights moving across the sky above Utah Friday night, you're not alone.

But it's also not the first time that Starlink, a chain of satellites operated by SpaceX, has been mistaken for a possible extra-terrestrial occurrence.

Elon Musk's company launched the satellites that provide internet to select areas of the world, and they have continued to launch more over the past several years.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai once even referred to Starlink as a "satellite constellation."

According to findstarlink.com, the train-like formation of satellites was visible in the Utah night sky Friday night around 10:15 p.m.

The website classified the visibility as "bright," and predicted that there will be good visibility again close to the same time Saturday night (give or take about 10 minutes) in the Salt Lake area. It says to look for the lights traveling across the sky from west to south.

Times and visibility may vary in other parts of the state.

FOX 13 News also reported these sightings last summer, as well as in December, May and February of 2021.