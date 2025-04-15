What's in the air? Utah allergy sufferers already looking for relief

RIVERTON, Utah — As some Utahns experience seemingly never-ending allergy symptoms, a local hospital is trying to get a better gauge of what's floating around by collecting pollen.

“Beginning of the season, the springtime really caused me to just erupt sometimes,” said allergy-sufferer Drew Bailey.

Dr. Scott Taylor, an allergist at Intermountain Health Riverton Hospital, explained that spring bloomed sooner this time around.

“This April, we’ve had some tree pollen come up a little earlier,” the doctor shared.

Those enjoying the day outside at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City said they've just had to deal with their symptoms.

“It’s kicked in, but now it’s kind of laying off now because I’m getting used to it,” said Bailey.

Salt Lake City resident Kendal Simonse said she's always experienced seasonal allergies.

"Allergic to the grass pollinating or just, you know, whatever is in the air, but it seems to be worse this year,” said Simonse.

She even turned to her prescription glasses for the day because she usually ditches her contacts in this time of year.

Intermountain Health Riverton Hospital has a new device that will help those who deal with seasonal allergies.

"Over a seven-day period, it collects a bunch of pollen, and we evaluate to see what kind of pollen is here in the South Salt Lake area,” said Taylor.

The hospital updates its website with the recorded data and information. It can help people determine if they should take medicine or even stay inside for the day.

"It can show us exactly what people are allergic to, shows us exactly what pollen is in the air,” the doctor said.

Unsurprisingly, this season, they've recorded a variety of pollen.

“Lot of elm, lot of ash tree, cedar was pretty bad this year as well," Taylor added. "And then the grass pollen is coming in the next two or three weeks."

For those who have allergy symptoms, doctors recommend taking over-the-counter antihistamines or a nasal spray to alleviate the issue.