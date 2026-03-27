Where to participate in 'No Kings' protests across Utah on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands in Utah are expected to participate Saturday in a third round of "No Kings" protests across the state.

In Utah, 18 protests from St. George to Logan are scheduled throughout the day in what organizers say is a way to voice opposition to the actions of the current administration. Utah's events are among over 3,100 protests that have been organized around the country.

Saturday's protests come after similar events that remained relatively peaceful last summer and fall in Utah.

During the June protest in Salt Lake City, a bystander was killed when a volunteer "peacekeeper" shot at a man he believed to have been a threat. Matthew Alder has been charged with second degree felony manslaughter in the death of fashion designer Afa Ah Loo.

Other than the Salt Lake City incident, which occurred as thousands marched downtown, no other incidents were reported at Utah protests held in June or October. According to organizers, the summer protests drew 5 million people, while the fall events saw 7 million participants.

"NO KINGS" EVENTS IN UTAH :

All scheduled for Saturday

BOULDER

Boulder Town Park

120 East 300 North

Noon - 1:30 p.m.

CEDAR CITY

Main Street Park

200 N. Main Street

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

EPHRAIM

Ephraim City Hall

5 S. Main Street

1 - 2 p.m.

FILLMORE

Legion Hall

50 S. Main Street

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

HEBER CITY

55 N. Main Street

11 a.m. - Noon

KANAB

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1 - 3 p.m.

LOGAN

Cache County Historic Courthouse

199 N. Main Street

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

MOAB

Sun Court

Next to Star Hall on Center Street

10 a.m. - Noon

OGDEN

Ogden Municipal Building

2549 Washington Boulevard

Noon - 2 p.m.

PARK CITY

Old Skullcandy Headquarters (PEAK Center)

6301 N. Landmark Drive

1 - 2:30 p.m.

PRICE

7th District Courthouse

120 E. Main Street

Noon - 2 p.m.

PROVO

Provo City Hall

445 W. Center Street

10 a.m. - Noon

ST. GEORGE

Vernon Worthen Park

300 South 400 East

1 - 3 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY

Washington Square Park

451 S. State Street

2 - 5 p.m.



2 p.m. — Rally at Washington Square Park

2:30 p.m. — March departs from Washington Square Park

3:30 p.m. — Rally at the Utah State Capitol

VERNAL

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11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

ZION CANYON

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9 - 11 a.m.