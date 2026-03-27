Where to participate in 'No Kings' protests across Utah on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands in Utah are expected to participate Saturday in a third round of "No Kings" protests across the state.
In Utah, 18 protests from St. George to Logan are scheduled throughout the day in what organizers say is a way to voice opposition to the actions of the current administration. Utah's events are among over 3,100 protests that have been organized around the country.
Saturday's protests come after similar events that remained relatively peaceful last summer and fall in Utah.
During the June protest in Salt Lake City, a bystander was killed when a volunteer "peacekeeper" shot at a man he believed to have been a threat. Matthew Alder has been charged with second degree felony manslaughter in the death of fashion designer Afa Ah Loo.
Other than the Salt Lake City incident, which occurred as thousands marched downtown, no other incidents were reported at Utah protests held in June or October. According to organizers, the summer protests drew 5 million people, while the fall events saw 7 million participants.
"NO KINGS" EVENTS IN UTAH:
All scheduled for Saturday
BOULDER
Boulder Town Park
120 East 300 North
Noon - 1:30 p.m.
CEDAR CITY
Main Street Park
200 N. Main Street
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
EPHRAIM
Ephraim City Hall
5 S. Main Street
1 - 2 p.m.
FILLMORE
Legion Hall
50 S. Main Street
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
HEBER CITY
55 N. Main Street
11 a.m. - Noon
KANAB
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1 - 3 p.m.
LOGAN
Cache County Historic Courthouse
199 N. Main Street
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MOAB
Sun Court
Next to Star Hall on Center Street
10 a.m. - Noon
OGDEN
Ogden Municipal Building
2549 Washington Boulevard
Noon - 2 p.m.
PARK CITY
Old Skullcandy Headquarters (PEAK Center)
6301 N. Landmark Drive
1 - 2:30 p.m.
PRICE
7th District Courthouse
120 E. Main Street
Noon - 2 p.m.
PROVO
Provo City Hall
445 W. Center Street
10 a.m. - Noon
ST. GEORGE
Vernon Worthen Park
300 South 400 East
1 - 3 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY
Washington Square Park
451 S. State Street
2 - 5 p.m.
- 2 p.m. — Rally at Washington Square Park
- 2:30 p.m. — March departs from Washington Square Park
- 3:30 p.m. — Rally at the Utah State Capitol
VERNAL
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11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
ZION CANYON
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9 - 11 a.m.