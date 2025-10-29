Family of man killed during SLC protest questions investigation delays

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Afa Ah Loo, the bystander shot and killed while attending the "No Kings" protest in Salt Lake City over the summer, is speaking for the first time since the fatal incident.

A family attorney is holding a news conference Wednesday, although its purpose is not known.

Ah Loo was a popular fashion designer in Utah and an admired member of the community. The 39-year-old was participating in the June 14 march downtown when he was hit by a stray bullet fired by an event peacekeeper. After receiving medical care on the scene, Ah Loo was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office is still determining whether any charges will be filed against the volunteer peacekeeper, who claimed he had been trying to fire at a man who was carrying an AR-15.

Ah Loo left behind his wife, Laura, and two young children.