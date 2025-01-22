Where to see bald eagles in the wild across Utah this winter

SALT LAKE CITY — If you can bear the cold temperatures, February is the best time to get outside and see bald eagles in the wild across Utah.

By the time February rolls around, there are hundreds of bald eagles in the state as they fly here to find food and escape cold conditions elsewhere, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Those heading out to see the bald eagles in their natural habitats should bring binoculars or spotting scopes, and only watch them from public areas.

NORTHERN UTAH



At the Eccles Wildlife Education Center (1157 South Waterfowl Way, Farmington). Bald eagle-related readings and crafts will also be offered at the center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. during February.

Trees along Weber River, near Croydon and just below Echo Reservoir.

Willard Bay Reservoir, west of Willard.

Compton’s Knoll at the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area, west of Corinne. Bald eagles and other wildlife can be seen from the Compton’s Knoll viewing area on the south side of the WMA.

NORTHEASTERN UTAH



Along the Green River at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge (19001 East Wildlife Refuge Road, Randlett).

Midview Reservoir, northeast of Bridgeland.

CENTRAL UTAH



In a tree about 3.7 miles south of the Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery, along West Side Road.

South of Fountain Green along West Side Road into Wales.

along the San Pitch River in cottonwood trees with dead snags near 8250 East and 20500 North outside of Mount Pleasant.

Near Utah Lake State Park, Lincoln Beach and Lincoln Beach Road.

Deer Creek and Jordanelle reservoir inlets and outlets.

Fish Springs National Wildlife Refuge in Juab County.

SOUTHERN UTAH

