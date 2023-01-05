White House, Utah officials respond to tragedy in Enoch

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the tragedy that claimed the lives of eight individuals in an Enoch City home, Utah leaders as well as The White House responded with their support for the grieving community.

Three adults, identified as Michael and Tausha Haight, Tausha's mother, Gail Earl, and five children, who were not identified by name but range in ages from four to 17-years-old, were found dead in their home Wednesday night.

Officials believe Michael Haight shot and killed his seven family members before taking his own life.

A statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says that the President and First Lady are mourning the victims who were lost.

"The President and First Lady are mourning with the Enoch City, Utah community in the wake of a tragic shooting that has reportedly claimed the lives of five children and multiple adults in their family home," the statement reads in part. "Too many Americans have lost loved ones or had their lives forever changed due to gun violence, and gun violence remains the leading cause of death for children in America. Less than one month after we marked 10 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy, another mass shooting has claimed the lives of five more children in Enoch City."

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the shooting "senseless violence" and asked that the Enoch community be kept in prayers.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence," Cox tweeted. "Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers."

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson also shared her condolences, calling the incident a tragedy.

"What a tragedy," she said in a tweet. "I’m praying for the community of Enoch tonight."

In a news conference Thursday, leaders of Enoch City expressed their appreciation for the additional resources that have been offered to support residents.

"Here in Enoch, a little town of about 7,500, we are very grateful to the greater world at large who are mindful of us at this time," said Mayor Geoffrey Chestnus.

Chestnut said Utah leaders, including Cox as well as national agencies, have reached out to him to ensure needs are met during the aftermath of the tragedy.

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens also took to Twitter after news spread about the tragedy, saying he hopes the community feels peace, comfort and strength.

"This is a horrific tragedy, and my prayers are with the entire Enoch community today," he said in a tweet. "God bless them with peace, comfort, and strength."

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart called the situation "heartbreaking."

"This is truly heartbreaking," Stewart said in a tweet. "Please join me in praying for the entire Enoch community."