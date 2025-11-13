Why Utah's Attorney General partnered with tech giants to guard against AI abuses

SALT LAKE CITY — In a groundbreaking move, Utah Attorney General Derek Brown and North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson have formed a bipartisan AI Task Force. According to the Attorney General's office, the task force will work to identify emerging issues related to AI and develop safeguards.

“Freedom means being free from manipulation or exploitation by powerful technologies,” said Attorney General Derek Brown.

AI developers, including OpenAI and Microsoft, are also participating in the task force.

According to the announcement, the task force will focus on three key efforts: working with law enforcement to identify AI issues to attorneys general are equipped to protect the public, developing basic safeguards that AI developers should follow to protect the public, and creating a standing forum to track developments in AI and coordinate responses.

"This task force is committed to defending our freedoms and our privacy while also building a safer digital world for our families and our children," Brown explained. "By working together with other attorneys general, we will protect our society from potential abuses of AI before they ever happen.”

The task force is being facilitated in partnership with the Attorney General Alliance.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Derek Brown and Attorney General Jackson demanded that search engines, banks, and payment platforms take stronger steps to prevent people from profiting by creating, sharing, and selling deepfake nonconsensual intimate imagery. They have also asked AI platforms to take action to prevent the assistants from engaging in inappropriate conversations with children.

“AI is moving fast, and so are the risks,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Congress hasn’t put basic protections in place, and we can’t wait. As attorneys general, our job is to keep people safe. AI is becoming part of everyday life for families and kids. Taking thoughtful steps now will help prevent harm as this technology becomes more powerful and more present in our daily lives.”