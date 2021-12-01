Wild video shows truck narrowly missing Idaho trooper

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho State Police trooper received his holiday miracle a bit early Wednesday after nearly being hit by a pickup truck while assisting another driver.

READ: Truck hauling Sunny D rolls over, causes traffic delays in Salt Lake City

Video released by police starts by showing the trooper helping to fix a flat tire around 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Ada County. In a matter of seconds, the trooper looks over and narrowly misses being hit by a truck that slams into the vehicle he was assisting.

Idaho Accident

The driver of the car with the flat tire was also able to get out of the way, while the trooper tumbled over the median divider.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck slowed down when approaching the trooper, but was hit by another vehicle which caused a chain reaction.

READ: Carjacking suspects remain at large after crashing into West Valley City home

Drivers who witnessed the accident immediately called 911 to get help. The trooper was transported to a nearby hospital and then released with minor injuries.

"Traffic stops are very high risk. They're necessary to keep people safe on the road and to help those stranded, but we need motorists' help so we can all go home at night," said Idaho State Police Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo. "Slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles and workers isn't just a courtesy, it's the law. Drivers need to be alert to emergency lights and vehicles and always alert to what's happening around them. That keeps all of us safe."