Crews tackle wildfire near I-15 in Cedar City

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire broke out Sunday afternoon near Cedar City with thick, dark smoke visible from Interstate 15, but firefighters were able to get a handle on it within about an hour.

Officials said the fire was threatening structures. It was first reported around 5 p.m.

By about 5:45 p.m., the fire appeared to have died down as the smoke became hardly noticeable when seen from live UDOT traffic cameras. At least one air tanker dropped fire retardant in the area.

Utah Wildfire Info later announced around 6 p.m. that crews had stopped the fire's "forward progression." It burned an estimated 10 acres.

The fire was sparked by a vehicle, officials said, but no further details beyond that were immediately available.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the fire was affecting the southbound side of I-15 near milepost 64 at one point, but there were no closures.