Wildfire causes evacuations near Tooele-Juab County line

SR-36 near milepost 9 in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon near the border of Tooele County and Juab County, and some residents have evacuated their homes.

State wildfire officials said the "Boulter Fire" was first discovered around 1:30 p.m. along State Route 36. It's located about three miles north of the county line.

The fire quickly spread due to strong winds in the area. Around 3 p.m., it was estimated at 200 acres.

Evacuations took place between Vernon and Eureka, officials said. An estimate of how many homes were evacuated was not immediately known.

The highway is closed between mileposts 3 and 11.

