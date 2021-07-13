Watch
Wildfire closes I-15 near Virgin River Gorge in Arizona

Posted at 10:46 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 00:52:21-04

I-15 just south of the Utah-Arizona border has been shut down Monday night due to a wildfire.

The fire is burning near the Virgin River Gorge.

Northbound I-15 was only partially closed initially.

Around 9:40 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation announced that both directions were completely closed with no estimated time of reopening.

