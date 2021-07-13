Wildfire closes I-15 near Virgin River Gorge in Arizona

I-15 just south of the Utah-Arizona border has been shut down Monday night due to a wildfire.
The fire is burning near the Virgin River Gorge.
Northbound I-15 was only partially closed initially.
Around 9:40 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation announced that both directions were completely closed with no estimated time of reopening.
Wildfire in the Virgin River Gorge (Arizona), south of @Cityofstgeorge.— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) July 13, 2021
Ashley Buff shared this video with me (taken around 9:50 p.m.).
Per @ArizonaDOT: I-15 is CLOSED in both directions due to the fire (NB: mp 18; SB: mp 27). NO estimated time to reopen the road. pic.twitter.com/ai6qCxNgEF