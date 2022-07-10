Wildfire forces evacuations in Cache Valley

WELLSVILLE, Utah — Several homes have been evacuated due to a wildfire in Cache County.

The Sardine Fire, burning near the mouth of Sardine Canyon, was first reported around 3 p.m. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation announced that one southbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 was closed.

Around 5:30, it was estimated at 30 acres with no containment. State wildfire officials said 15-20 structures were threatened, and the Cache County Sheriff's Office had evacuated 10 homes.

Meanwhile, multiple other wildfires in Utah are also threatening buildings and have forced evacuations.

In Tooele County, the Jacob City Fire is burning in Soldier Canyon at an estimated 100 acres and growing. Multiple residents have told FOX 13 News that they were evacuated, and the town of Stockton has asked residents to not use water.

In Millard County, two separate fires with a combined total of more than 7,000 acres have forced some areas to be evacuated. Massive plumes of thick, dark smoke have been visible from I-15 near Fillmore since Friday afternoon.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.