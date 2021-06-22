Salt Lake City issues fireworks, open burning ban

SALT LAKE CITY — With drought conditions worsening across the state, Salt Lake City issued a city-wide fireworks and opening burning ban Tuesday.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the ban covers Class E or "common" fireworks, which include smoke bombs and sparklers. In addition, the open burning ban includes all fires that are built outside for the purposes of cooking or warming.

Both bans will be in place until further notice.

Speaking in front of the Salt Lake City and County building, Mendenhall said the decision on the bans was made after collaborating with city fire officials.

"There has never been a greater concern by these experts about the threat of fire to Salt Lake City," said Mendenhall. "We take their recommendations seriously and we know it's not made lightly."

Mendenhall referenced other western U.S. states that have been devastated by wildfires in recent years as a reason for the bans, but did sympathize with those who will miss out on personal fireworks this summer.

"I know this might feel like a loss of a beloved tradition for all of those Salt Lakers who love their driveway fireworks and I understand it's disappointing, but given our current climate, it's simply not worth the risk," Mendenhall said.

The city will still hold professional fireworks shows on July 4 at Jordan Park and July 24 at Liberty Park.

On Monday, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson asked residents to refrain from lighting fireworks during the current drought to reduce the threat of starting wildfires. Wilson said her position did not have the authority to issue a county-wide ban, similar to Gov. Spencer Cox's inability to enact a statewide ban.

Several communities and counties have already announced a firework ban, including parts of Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights, Holladay, Myton City and Eagle Mountain.