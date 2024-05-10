With unknown future, efforts to save Abravanel Hall already underway

SALT LAKE CITY — The non-profit organization Preservation Utah, whose mission is to keep the state's past "alive," has seen a tremendous outpouring of concern over the future of Abravanel Hall, a cultural landmark in Salt Lake City for decades.

"We’ve been fielding calls daily, fielding emails daily and our social media is full of requests of what can I do and how can I help," said Executive Director Brandy Strand.

The tidal wave of support comes after news of Utah’s new NHL team and the sports, entertainment, culture and convention district plans that could cause some dramatic changes to the downtown landscape.

"It’s always been a part of my life, and then when I joined the Utah music community, it became an even larger part of my life because I started performing there," explained violinist Jack Clark, who plans on attending college in Salt Lake City this fall.

Clark is playing with the Utah Youth Symphony this weekend, his fourth time on stage at the 2,800-seat performance space.

"The acoustics are some of the best in the country," Clark said.

The hall's future is why Clark created a Change.org petition already that has already picked up 27,000 signatures in just days.

"I hope it brings attention to the hall and that we can have it both ways," he said, "we can have our major league hockey team at the renovated Delta Center, and we can keep Abravanel Hall the way it is."

Insiders say the performance center, which has stood in its downtown location for nearly 50 years, is in need of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of renovations, including ADA accessibility and back and front of house upgrades, but the supporters say it’s worth the investment.

"Yes, it needs improvement. Any historic build environment is going to need that investment, and our community is willing to invest it," said Strand. "You can see it through the campaigns happening online, with the rallies that are happening, with the people who show up at our city and county building."

This week, Preservation Utah put Abravanel Hall on its list of the most threatened buildings in the state.

"We’ve found investments for other things, we can find investments for a space that matters to our community members," Strand urged.

The Smith Entertainment Group, which owns the NHL team and the Utah Jazz, along with Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and the Utah Symphony, issued a joined statement this week to allay any fears.

“While much public attention has focused on a new sports arena as part of the downtown revitalization proposal, all parties are aligned in confirming that fine arts and culture will continue to have a strong and vital presence in the downtown core," the group said.

The statement went on to say that the no decisions on the future of Abravanel Hall have been made.

"When they stand up and say, 'No, we cannot lose this building,' then it’s time for us to listen," said Strand. "Because it matters."