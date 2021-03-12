Woman pinned under truck after rollover crash in Iron Co.

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A woman was pinned under a truck after a crash on Interstate 15 in Iron County Friday.

The woman suffered serious injuries after the pickup truck rolled over multiple times when the driver lost control north of Cedar City.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say the woman was transported to the hospital after she was extricated from underneath the truck.

The male driver suffered minor injuries, while a baby also traveling in the truck was unharmed due to being properly restrained in a car seat.

The St. George News reports the accident was one of several along I-15 as a strong storm moved through southern Utah Friday.