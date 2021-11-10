Woman's body found on side of I-15

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — The body of a woman was found on the shoulder of Interstate 15 in Millard County late Tuesday.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash at milepost 170 around 11:30 p.m. and found a vehicle stuck in the mud in the highway median.

Shortly after the discovery, a truck driver notified troopers about a body lying on the shoulder just south of the vehicle's location. Upon arrival, the female was found dead at the location.

Officials learned the woman was the registered owner of the vehicle that was found in the median. The woman's identity was not released as the investigation in her death continues.