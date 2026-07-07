4-year-old boy killed in Fourth of July fireworks accident

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. — A 4-year-old boy was killed after being struck by fireworks on July 4 during a holiday celebration at his home in Kentucky.

Rhett Lutrell was with family, who were setting off a "cake-style fireworks box," when a tube of active fireworks fell over and hit him late Saturday, according to LEX News.

Emergency responders received a 911 call at 10:16 p.m., with a caller reporting a "fire emergency fireworks accident" involving a child. The Pulaski County Coroner's Office said people at the home later rushed Lutrell to the hospital, where he later died.

Lutrell's grandmother, Kim Lynn, described Rhett as her "pride and joy" and "an absolute angel," while his father, Mikey, shared how he and Rhett's mother "loved the child more than anything."