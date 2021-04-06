Drive high! Colorado auctioning off pot-themed license plates

DENVER — Colorado officials don't want you to drive high, but they have no problem with you celebrating marijuana while on the road.

Drivers in Colorado can now buy the rights to pot-themed license plates, all to benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and its 4/20 Auction.

Fourteen special plates are now available, with current bids ranging from $320 to more than $6,400.

BONG

GANJA

GOTWAX

GREEN

HAPPY

HASH

HEMP

HERB

HONEY

INDICA

ISIT420

SATIVA

STASH

TEGRIDGY

Winning bidders on April 20 must also pay the standard DMV registration fees.

As if to make absolutely sure winners are stone cold sober when claiming their new license plates, the auction site implores all entrants: DON'T DRIVE HIGH! PLEASE USE CANNABIS RESPONSIBLY, WITHIN THE LIMITS OF ALL COLORADO LAWS.