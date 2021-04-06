Watch
Drive high! Colorado auctioning off pot-themed license plates

CNN
Posted at 12:55 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 14:55:11-04

DENVER — Colorado officials don't want you to drive high, but they have no problem with you celebrating marijuana while on the road.

Drivers in Colorado can now buy the rights to pot-themed license plates, all to benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and its 4/20 Auction.

Fourteen special plates are now available, with current bids ranging from $320 to more than $6,400.

  • BONG
  • GANJA
  • GOTWAX
  • GREEN
  • HAPPY
  • HASH
  • HEMP
  • HERB
  • HONEY
  • INDICA
  • ISIT420
  • SATIVA
  • STASH
  • TEGRIDGY

Winning bidders on April 20 must also pay the standard DMV registration fees.

As if to make absolutely sure winners are stone cold sober when claiming their new license plates, the auction site implores all entrants: DON'T DRIVE HIGH! PLEASE USE CANNABIS RESPONSIBLY, WITHIN THE LIMITS OF ALL COLORADO LAWS.

