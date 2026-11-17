The highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, according to six people familiar with the matter.

The network, called NSANet, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said.

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As the agency works to understand the scope of the problem, it has enacted staggered arrivals for personnel, the sources said.

CNN has asked the National Security Agency for comment.

“We see no evidence that this was a cyberattack,” White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said Tuesday on Newsmax. “There is no crisis, or anything like that, for Americans to be worried about.”

A current and a former US official said an outage at NSANet would not impact the agency’s ability to communicate urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump while he is traveling in Asia on Air Force One.

Both sources described multiple redundancies and backup networks that the government could use to communicate securely with the president who is currently in the Philippines before heading to China tomorrow for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The outage at America’s most powerful intelligence agency comes on the heels of multiple major tech glitches affecting airlines and other corporations around the country.

All flights nationwide were grounded for hours on Friday after a massive systems failure, leading to thousands of flights being delayed or canceled. The Federal Aviation Administration traced the problem to a single router in Arkansas.

Meanwhile, a massive outage last week affecting Microsoft products left people around the world unable to access Outlook email and Team meetings.

And in recent weeks banks and other services have experienced outages, on Monday thousands of Chase Bank customers reported they had trouble using their online accounts.

There is no indication that the NSA, FAA or Microsoft outages were caused by a cyberattack. But they are stark examples of how tech failures can roil markets and potentially threaten national security.

The US shares intelligence with a group of countries in what is known as the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia and Canada. That intelligence sharing system has not been impacted as a result of the NSANet outage, according to a source from one of the countries and a former US intelligence official.

Tuesday’s outage was not the first time the NSA’s internal computer networks have suffered significant disruption. In 2000, a tech failure at the agency downed computers for nearly three days and interrupted the processing of intelligence at Fort Meade, an agency spokesperson said at the time.

This story has been updated with additional information.

