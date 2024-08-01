Man dies after falling 400 feet from Grand Canyon rim

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A man visiting Grand Canyon National Park died after falling from the rim of the popular tourist destination Wednesday.

Just before 10:45 a.m., officials received reports of a visitor who had fallen near Pipe Creek Overlook. When rangers arrived, they located the body of the 20-year-old man below the rim.

The man has been identified as Abel Joseph Mejia, according to ABC 15.

It's believed Mejia's fall was accidental, although an investigation is underway.

Park visitors are warned to stay on designated trails and walkways, and stay behind fences and railings.