Man dies after falling off roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, police and witnesses say

ATLANTA — A man has died at Six Flags Over Georgia, police said, with witnesses telling CNN affiliate WXIA they watched the man fall off a roller coaster.

Several others were injured, Cobb County police said.

Six Flags Over Georgia addressed the incident in a statement, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

Other riders were being evacuated from the roller coaster, aerial video from WXIA showed.

The death comes nearly two weeks after Six Flags Magic Mountain in California announced it will permanently close its world-famous ride X2, following a CNN investigation that exposed a long history of life-altering injuries and deaths linked to the roller coaster.

Six Flags Magic Mountain President Brian Oerding wrote in a blog post that while the X2 roller coaster has “consistently passed a multitude of safety tests, we have decided to close the ride because we believe it’s the right thing to do.”

He added, “Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously.”

Allegations that the Southern California thrill ride injured riders date back more than a decade, but had been largely kept under wraps until CNN’s investigation this summer revealed more than a dozen reports of serious injuries and hospitalizations associated with the ride, including at least two deaths. Most recently, two women ended up in the same Santa Clarita emergency room with brain injuries after riding X2 just six days apart in July.