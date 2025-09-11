Trump to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, reports say

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump announced he will posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk, the day after the activist was shot and killed in Utah, ABC News reports.

Trump made his remarks while speaking Thursday at the Pentagon during an event honoring the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and and an inspiration to millions and millions of people," Trump said. "We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and courage put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on."

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honor awarded by a U.S. president, which honors contributions made by individuals to the nation.

