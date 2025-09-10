Political activist shot at Utah Valley University speaking appearance

OREM, Utah — A suspect is in custody after conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was shot during a speaking appearance at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Watch FOX 13 News live coverage of UVU shooting below:

School officials said gunshots were fired from the top of the Losee Center on campus, which is approximately 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking.

The shooting occurred about 20 minutes into Kirk's speech. His condition is currently unknown.

Video of the incident shows Kirk speaking before he appears to be shot in the chest area and falls to his left. The crowd of a few thousand that had gathered immediately began to scatter from the courtyard among screams.

In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency is monitoring the shooting.

"We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," he wrote. "Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

