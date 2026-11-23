President Donald Trump’s political capital hit a new low after the 2026 midterm elections, with Democrats now preparing to assume historic congressional majorities.

And just three weeks later, Trump has staked much of what’s left of that capital on what seems like a pretty risky bet: reinstalling Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia.

Nvidia’s board of directors made the shocking announcement Monday morning that it had given Huang his job back — despite disclosures of multiple affairs, including one with a woman who US officials feared could be working with Chinese intelligence.

And in the hours since, it has become abundantly clear that Trump was instrumental in making that happen.

Trump told CNBC that he spoke with the board directly about reinstating Huang. And he said he assured them there’s no evidence Huang is a national security risk — at least based on what is currently known.

Both are extraordinary interventions from the president in the inner workings of an American company. Trump called his actions “very important.”

The effort seems to unite a few mainstays of Trump’s governing and moral philosophies:



He’s animated by the stock market — believing it to be a vital measure of his legacy — and did not like to see it tank amid the Nvidia scandal.

He’s willing to use governmental power to meddle in the internal dealings of companies (this despite the fact that he and his party lambast Democrats as socialists).

He’s soft on China and generally unconcerned with or unconvinced by warnings that adversaries like it and Russia might harm American interests, including in the Iran war.

And he’s sympathetic to powerful men who are caught up in personal scandals, because he’s been there too. He cares far less about moral failings than about what powerful people can do for him. (Look no further than the bra meme that Trump posted on Monday.)

But while the move fits a series of familiar patterns, it’s a dicey one.

And even prominent Republicans are pointing to why.

First, the timing just doesn’t make a lot of sense. Why rush the process, even as Nvidia’s statement acknowledged its review was still ongoing? It was less than a week ago that the board said it had no intention of reinstalling Huang.

And even if Alice Huang (no relation to Jensen Huang) didn’t have connections to Chinese intelligence, Jensen Huang still reportedly had an affair with another woman — a subordinate, which is usually grounds for termination. The Nvidia board has also said Jensen Huang lacked “candor.”

“I’ve served on a public company board,” GOP Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska posted on X, while citing those facts. “His behavior does not support reinstatement.”

There’s more to learn about how much the board felt Trump allayed their concerns — or to what extent he coerced it to do what he wanted. He’s shown he’s plenty willing to throw his weight around in similar circumstances.

Secondly, while rushing Huang’s reinstatement might have been great for Nvidia’s stock and the broader market in the short term, that may not ultimately determine how this episode will be judged.

It will likely be judged on much more extensive findings to come — including from a series of investigations.

Even Trump’s words underscore how inconclusive the facts are right now. While both he and Nvidia’s board cited Trump’s assurances that Huang isn’t a national security risk in their initial statements, the president’s later comments to CNBC were more qualified.

“We gave them assurance, at least with everything we know — and we know a lot,” Trump said. “So, with everything we know, we gave him assurance.”

Trump added, “You can only give the assurance as to what you know.”

Both GOP Sens. John Curtis of Utah and John Cornyn of Texas indicated they had major questions about these assurances and where they came from.

Huang’s reinstatement also come just a day after the New York Times reported that Alice Huang kept in contact with an official in China’s top civilian spy agency for more than a year during the affair. (CNN has not confirmed that reporting.) In other words, major pieces of this puzzle are still emerging.

Trump and those around him surely know more than the public does. But that doesn’t mean they know everything — and Trump often seems to believe what he wants to and what’s most expedient. This is set to be a major focus for Democrats in the next Congress, and even Republicans say they’ll continue to scrutinize the matter in the coming weeks. That includes Huang testifying on Capitol Hill in early December.

Beyond that, there seem to be questions inside Trump’s administration not just about Huang’s affair, but about how advanced Nvidia chips found their way to China. People like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have clearly been quite concerned.

Trump might well have signed up his administration for significantly more congressional hearings on this topic — and potentially more internal discord — at a really bad time.

If more comes out about Alice Huang’s reported ties to Chinese intelligence, it would be an enormous scandal for the president to have helped reinstall a CEO who was compromised as the head of arguably the country’s most important company.

And one last reason Trump’s involvement here could be politically risky — Republicans may be significantly less apt to circle the wagons around him now.

Witness this comment from GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, not exactly a Never-Trumper:

“The legal and reputational risk of hiring a CEO who may very well be convicted in the United States or other nations of violating espionage and export control laws is now born by the board of Nvidia,” Cramer posted on X, “but the national security risk is passed along to the United States military and its citizens.”

The quick and often unsparing responses from some Republicans are likely in part because this issue implicates very serious national security issues — which tend to lower the partisan temperature — and in part because Trump has given his party no reason to trust him on this.

Before the election, Republicans might have been able to convince themselves that Trump’s political instincts were still good; that’s out the window. How many Republicans are now going to just trust Trump and leave it at that?

He has not earned that level of confidence — and he’s quickly asking for a huge amount of it.

The episode is quintessential Trump. But quintessential Trump hasn’t been working very well of late.