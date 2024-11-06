Alpine School District appears headed toward a three-way split

LEHI, Utah — The Alpine School District appears to be heading towards a split after two propositions in Utah County edged closer to passing.

However, with final vote totals yet to be released Wednesday, those trying to keep the district together and others advocating for the divide continued to share their positions.

“I'm very disappointed," said Aerwyn Whitlock, co-founder of Stronger Together, a group fighting to keep the district from splitting since 2022.

Whitlock is worried for teachers and how the proposed split will affect them.

As of Wednesday afternoon, preliminary election results showed both Propositions 11 and 14 passing by considerable margins, meaning the Alpine School District will split into thirds, creating proposed Central and West districts.

“I don't think it was ever a reflection on Alpine School District or our teachers," explained Lehi City councilmember Heather Newall. "It was really about the fact that our community has now grown so large that we really aren't able to address all the unique needs in each area, and it's hard to apply a one-size-fits-all.

“Communities are going to be able to come together, they're really going to focus on their schools, their teachers, their students, and be able to provide what each of those areas need.”

But Whitlock believes Alpine’s strength is its size.

"Nobody complains about a business growing and having more opportunities as you grow. I don't see why people were upset about Alpine School District being large," she said.

Next up, Utah County will now divide new board member boundaries ahead of a primary next summer and an election one year from now. The new schools will begin welcoming students in July 2027.

“It is going to be hard in any kind of big system like we are running in Alpine School District. Change is significant. Fortunately, we're expert at adapting. That's what we do as educators," shared Rich Stowell, the district's director of communications.

Stowell claims that no district in the country has grown as rapidly as Alpine has.

"We've managed that change very well," he said. "People want to live here in this community because it's such a vibrant community, a great place to raise kids, and the schools are a big part of that.”