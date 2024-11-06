John Curtis projected as winner in U.S. Senate race, will replace Romney in Utah's seat

SALT LAKE CITY — John Curtis is once again returning to Washington to represent Utah on Capitol Hill, but will have a change of address in Congress after winning the U.S. Senate seat to replace outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney.

Curtis was projected as the winner by Decision Desk HQ, Associated Press and other political outlets.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m., his opponent Caroline Gleich conceded.

"Congratulations, Representative Curtis," her statement read in part. "Throughout the campaign, Rep. Curtis promised to take action on climate, and I look forward to working with him and other legislators on protecting our environment and supporting policies for our families, freedom and future."

"Thank you, Utah," Curtis wrote in a tweet Tuesday night after the race was called. "This journey has been about getting things done and ensuring that Utah values are represented in our nation's Capital."

Thank you, Utah. This journey has been about getting things done and ensuring that Utah values are represented in our nation's Capital. Your support shows we can address the major challenges ahead: managing public lands, holding China accountable, advancing our energy dominance,… https://t.co/X8Unt0aRMO — John Curtis (@CurtisUT) November 6, 2024

Before running for Senate, Curtis was Utah's longest-serving member of the state's House delegation, having first been elected in 2017 to replace Jason Chaffetz.

Although not endorsed by Donald Trump in the Utah GOP primary, Curtis alights closely with the former president's policy positions.

One difference is Curtis's focus on climate change and its impact on Utah and the U.S. He is the founder of the Conservative Climate Caucus, a group that educates GOP lawmakers on the realities of climate change and brings market-based solutions to its problems as a counter to progressive policies such as the Green New Deal.