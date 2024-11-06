Watch Now
Donald Trump projected to win Utah, 6 electoral votes

John Raoux/AP
Former president Donald Trump points to cheering supporters as he is introduced before speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SALT LAKE CITY — Donald Trump won Utah and its six electoral votes on Tuesday.

The Mountain West state is a rare Republican stronghold that has in past elections only half-heartedly supported Trump, whose brash style and comments about immigrants do not sit right with some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who make up about half of Utah's 3.4 million residents.

A Democratic presidential candidate has not won in Utah since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. Voters have historically favored moderate Republicans in statewide elections.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:00 p.m. MST.

