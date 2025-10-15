Cox names his pick for the Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has named his pick for the next justice of the Utah Supreme Court.

Third District Court Judge John Nielsen, who has been on the bench for roughly a year, was nominated to replace retiring Associate Chief Justice John Pearce. Judge Nielsen has been practicing in front of the state's top court for years, working in a firm founded by former Justice Tom Lee. Judge Nielsen has also been a law professor at Brigham Young University and the University of Utah.

Chief Justice Matthew Durrant praised Judge Nielsen for his writings and arguments before the Utah Supreme Court, saying Nielsen "actually answers the questions" which is "rare."

Asked by FOX 13 News about his judicial philosophy, Judge Nielsen replied: "Two words: textualist and originalist."

"The essence of those philosophies is that you are trying to ensure your interpretation fits with the intent of the lawmaker. In the text of the statute, the role of the legislature. In the text of the constitution? The will of the people who ratify it," he said.

Judge Nielsen's confirmation to the Utah Supreme Court comes at an interesting time. Republican leaders on Utah's Capitol Hill have not been shy about their displeasure with some of the rulings from the Court on citizen ballot initiatives and abortion.

But Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, who chairs the Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee, told FOX 13 News he did not foresee Judge Nielsen having problems.

"I suspect this one would be the easiest vote of some of my Republican colleagues," he said. "We just dug into his background last year and he was confirmed unanimously. He's done a good job in his short-term on the bench. He's an excellent choice. He's very smart and I think he checks all the boxes my colleagues are looking for."