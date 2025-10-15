Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utah GOP files initiative to undo Prop. 4

Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Republican Party has filed a citizen ballot initiative seeking to undo another citizen ballot initiative.

On Tuesday, the state's dominant political party filed an initiative petition with Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson's Office seeking to unwind Proposition 4, the initiative on independent redistricting that voters passed in 2018.

The Utah GOP also filed a citizen referendum to undo the maps passed by the Utah State Legislature that still have to be approved by the judge in the lawsuit over independent redistricting. In that case, the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government successfully sued the legislature, alleging that it improperly overrode Prop. 4 and replaced an independent redistricting committee's congressional map with its own.

The judge sided with them and threw out the state's current congressional map, leading to a special session with a new one. The legislature passed a map favored by the Utah Republican Party.

poster_a91e2685e06547128e67454d32ebbaba.jpeg

Politics

Redistricting lawsuit plaintiffs ask judge to block new law

Ben Winslow

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.

