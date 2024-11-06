Utah GOP sweeps U.S. House seats, easily defeating Democratic challengers

SALT LAKE CITY — A mix of old and new faces will represent the state of Utah when the U.S. House of Representatives convenes for a new session.

Republicans Burgess Owens and Blake Moore will return to Washington after winning reelection Tuesday, while fellow GOP Rep. Celeste Maloy was elected to serve a full term after winning a special election last year to serve out of the rest of Rep. Chris Stewart's term.

The new face among Utah's House delegation is Mike Kennedy, who defeated Democratic challenger Glenn Wright in the Congressional District 3 race to replace Rep. John Curtis, who ran for Mitt Romney's Senate seat and won.

In Utah's 4th Congressional District, Owens first won election to the House in 2020 and reelection two years later. On Tuesday, Owens defeated Katrina Fallick-Wang by a wide margin.

Moore, who has represented the state's 1st Congressional District since also winning office in 2020, claimed victory of democrat Bill Campbell.

Maloy faced the most precarious challenge in returning to Washington, defeating primary opponent Colby Jenkins by just 176 votes in an election that eventually went to a recount.