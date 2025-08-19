New DABS boss confirmed by Senate committee

SALT LAKE CITY — A Senate committee unanimously voted Monday to confirm the new executive director of Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services.

Ericka Evans faced questions from members of the Senate Business & Labor Confirmation Committee about her views on Utah's liquor control model (the state controls the sale and supply of alcohol), ensuring a good customer experience and an incident that led to no spirits or wine being sold in a county recently.

"I value the benefit of the control state model," Evans testified, saying it balances public safety with other things.

Evans previously worked for the legislature, where she drafted alcohol bills as part of the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, then served as deputy director of legal and regulatory affairs at DABS, before going back to Capitol Hill to serve in the Office of Legislative Services. Governor Spencer Cox nominated her to serve in his cabinet as DABS executive director after Tiffany Clason left to work in the private sector.

Clason appeared on Monday to endorse Evans for the position. She also won support from the Utah Retail Merchants Association.

"What a pleasure to testify on behalf of a regulator!" said the group's president, Dave Davis.

In an interview with FOX 13 News following her appearance before the committee, Evans answered a question that often is asked on Capitol Hill when it comes to matter of alcohol policy: Do you drink?

"Yes. Socially," she replied. "It's a fair question when you're regulating alcohol."

Evans said that gives her perspective and context as a consumer "that is helpful when you're regulating" (though she added one doesn't have to drink to be in the role she is nominated for).

She will be confirmed by the full Utah State Senate later this week, but Evans said she will work to address an issue brought up by the committee dealing with "package agencies," which are liquor stores run by people in rural areas or at resorts that contract with the state to operate. As FOX 13 News reported last month, some package agencies in Millard County closed leading to no spirits or wine being sold there (lower-alcohol content beer can be sold in grocery and convenience stores under Utah law).

The DABS is currently working to address it.

"It is something that is top of mind, something our staff is looking at," Evans told FOX 13 News. "We are looking at ways to make sure those operators can be successful. I will put in a plug, we are looking for package agencies in Fillmore, Milford and Castledale, and we’re actively working with those communities to find an operator who is interested and able to do this."

The Senate Business & Labor Confirmation Committee also voted unanimously to confirm Chris Conabee, a Park City area real-estate developer, to serve on the DABS Commission. Gov. Cox nominated Conabee to replace Thomas Jacobson, also of Park City, who is leaving the commission after eight years of service.