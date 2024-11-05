LIVE BLOG: Election Day in Utah

Election Day has arrived in Utah after months (years) of campaigning in the state and across the country.

Here is the latest real-time information on what is occurring in Utah and what voters need to know:

7:28 a.m.

Yes, it is legal in Utah to take a selfie with your ballot. However, the City of Saratoga Springs is kindly asking people not to cause a traffic jam by doing it at the dropboxes. This was posted on Twitter, er, X.

-Ben Winslow

7:15 a.m.

FOX 13's Darienne DeBrule talked with voters at Hidden Peaks Coffee in Taylorsville this morning about the issues concerning them on election day.

7 a.m.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who oversees the election process in Utah, said early Tuesday that the day has started with a statewide turnout of 53%.

Total ballots processed: 952,157



By mail - 915,107

In person - 37,050



Here's what she posted on Threads this morning:

When do polls open?

The polls open in Utah at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Where can you vote or drop off your ballot?

When will election results be posted and where can I find them?

On Monday, Henderson warned that long lines at polling locations could delay the release of voting numbers, and that no results will be released "until the last voter in line has cast their ballot."

What is Decision Desk HQ?

FOX 13 News and Scripps News are partnering with Decision Desk HQ to provide the public with timely and accurate election projections or results.

Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) launched as an independent provider of election results, race calls and data in 2012. It was the first provider to call the presidency for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and President Joe Biden in 2020. In 2022, DDHQ says it projected the U.S. Senate, House, and governor races with 100% accuracy.

How does DDHQ work?

DDHQ calls races using technology like data scraping and real people on the ground at polling sites. For larger elections, like the presidential election, DDHQ is strategic about choosing which states and localities to send staff to.