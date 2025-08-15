Utah's House Speaker calls for review of law ensnaring Senate President in controversy

SALT LAKE CITY — House Speaker Mike Schultz has called for a review of the criminal justice law that has ensnared Senate President J. Stuart Adams in controversy of accusations he improperly influenced the legislation to help a relative facing criminal charges.

On Friday, Speaker Schultz, R-Hooper, issued a statement announcing a "working group" to review the law.

“During the 2024 Legislative Session, SB213 was vetted through the full legislative process. The bill received input and support from criminal justice stakeholders, including victims and the majority of lawmakers in multiple public hearings, and its merits were discussed in Senate and House committees as well as on both floors. The proposed policy change was transparent to legislators, stakeholders, and the public," he said.

"With the recent heightened attention on SB213, I believe it’s important to reconvene stakeholders for further discussion to ensure we arrived at the right policy. I have spoken with President Adams, and he agrees. We will convene a working group to conduct a comprehensive review of state policy in this area to ensure our laws protect public safety, uphold accountability, and serve the best interests of all Utahns."

A spokesperson for Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, confirmed to FOX 13 News he has agreed to the working group.

Sen. Adams, one of the most powerful politicians in the state, has been facing scrutiny following a report by The Salt Lake Tribune that said he initiated a change to a law that ultimately helped an 18-year-old relative who was charged with child rape over a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old receive a more lenient sentence. The Senate President has vehemently denied doing anything improper, saying that while he did talk about his relative's case to the sponsor of the bill, he did not request the legislation or even intervene or give input on the bill.

The law, which was part of a broader criminal justice bill advanced through the legislature with widespread and bipartisan support, created a lesser crime of "unlawful adolescent sexual activity," which could be used in cases where there was no coercion or force. It was not used on Sen. Adams' relative, but was brought up in the defendant's sentencing, the Tribune reported.

Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City, has called for the Senate President to resign. The Utah Democratic Party, other Democratic politicians and the left-leaning policy group Alliance for a Better Utah, also joined the call for resignation. Sen. Adams has refused to resign.

