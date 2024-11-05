LIVE: FOX 13 News Election Day digital special

While the networks will carry Election Day news from across the country, FOX 13 News will provide coverage of local races that matter to those who live in Utah.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Max Roth hosts the FOX 13 News Election Day Digital Special where the discussion will focus on what's going on at the Utah polls.

Political reporter Ben Winslow will offer insight into the elections, along with Mary Weaver Bennett, the Director of the Micheal O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service at Southern Utah University.