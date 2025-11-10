Senate reaches deal to extend government funding in major sign shutdown is poised to end

(CNN) — A bipartisan Senate deal has been reached to fund the government through January 30 and to set a vote on an Affordable Care Act bill in December, in a major sign the government shutdown is poised to end, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The deal includes a reversal of Trump’s firings of federal employees and provisions to prevent such actions in the future, the source said. It also would ensure food stamps are funded through fiscal year 2026.

Sens. Angus King, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan all negotiated the deal on behalf of Democrats.

The emerging deal would include a new stopgap measure to extend government funding until January and be tied to a larger package to fully fund several key agencies.

The broader legislation would include three full-year appropriations bills that deal with military construction and veterans affairs, the legislative branch and the Department of Agriculture. That includes $203.5 million in new funding to enhance security measures and protection for members of Congress in addition to $852 million for US Capitol Police, per a summary provided by top Democratic appropriator Sen. Patty Murray of the bill to fund the legislative branch.

The deal would not include an extension of the expiring enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies — a key Democratic demand — but it would guarantee a vote in the Senate on the issue at a later date.

There are no assurances that the extension of ACA subsidies would become law.

The source said that Democrats recognize that President Donald Trump’s new hardline against extending the ACA subsidies prevents a real chance of reaching a bipartisan deal on that issue, so several of them are willing to settle for just a standalone vote in order to end the worsening shutdown crisis.

There are still some key sticking points that need to be resolved before the government can reopen, according to the source. Chief among them is the demand by Democrats to reinstate fired federal workers by the Trump administration.

Two sources told CNN there could be reversals to some of the reductions in force that happened during the shutdown throughout the federal government.

It’s unclear when the votes may occur as the final negotiations play out behind the scenes. Senate Majority Leader John Thune signaled that the initial vote could take place as soon as Sunday.

The Senate would first vote to take up the House-passed stopgap measure, which means eight Democrats would need to support it for it to advance. Then, the Senate would amend that bill with the larger funding package negotiated between the two parties.

If the bill passes the Senate, it will have to go back to the House for final passage to send it to Trump’s desk in order to reopen the government. The process could take several more days to play out.