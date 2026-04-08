'They are humans': Iranian Americans in Utah share their fear for loved ones

MILLCREEK, Utah — On a picture-perfect spring day in the middle of a quiet park in Millcreek, FOX 13 News sat down with two Iranian American women.

They shared their thoughts about what’s going on back in the country where they were born and the effect it’s having on their loved ones back there.

After all the threats and saber-rattling, Maryam Radpour said she was not surprised that the U.S. launched Operation Epic Fury last month.

“We knew this is gonna come, we knew this war is happening," she said.

Radpour said the bombs, missiles and resulting damage were frightening. But she also said the words President Trump used in an Easter Sunday social media post were terrifying.

“2,500 years of civilization, you are wiping it [out]?" she said. "How can you say that? 80 million lives — you were talking about 80 million human beings! They are not numbers. They are humans.”

Radpour and her friend, Niala Masrouri, both of them now U.S. citizens, were born in Iran and still have dozens of family members there.

Masrouri said communicating with loved ones can be difficult and sporadic.

“And I can tell you, being inside the chaos is much easier than being away from it," she said. "Because the guilt, the worrying, the exaggeration of everything that you hear, the lack of certainty of what you hear.”

Radpour said she wants people to know that, regardless of their politics, this conflict comes down to something very basic.

“They should know that, that government that they are fighting with, that’s not a legitimate government of Iran. That government is hostaging 80 million people," she said.

Masrouri said the situation is heartbreaking.

“Millions and millions of people are there and they should not be forgotten. They should not pay the price of the ideology of certain groups," she said.