Utah legislature to explore data centers' impacts

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature appears poised to look into the impacts of data centers, saying the issue impacts the entire state.

Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek, successfully persuaded his colleagues on the Natural Resources Interim Committee to open a study on the impacts of data centers on wildlife, water and air.

It passed unanimously on Wednesday.

"I'm not trying to bend us one way or another philosophically on the issue," Rep. Owens said, adding that he believes Utahns should see the impacts.

New renderings released for Box Elder County data center as water rights dispute continues:

New renderings released for Box Elder County data center as water rights dispute continues

While some of his colleagues did not seem to believe data centers presented harms, they were supportive of a study to "get the facts."

"I welcome any of the facts around what data centers do and don’t do. I believe we’ve had a lot of speculation and things that may sway people’s opinions, but I’m not sure they’re rooted exactly the facts," Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, said. "That would be around water and water rights issues in the state."

Sen. Sandall called for the legislature to bring in its experts to provide lawmakers with correct information.

A legislative study can sometimes lead to bills that can regulate an industry. Rep. Owens previously told FOX 13 News he would open a bill to demand environmental studies on data centers.

"It needs to be studied," committee Chair Carl Albrecht, R-Richfield, said.

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