19 cities across Utah could be on clean energy sources, if their councils pass an ordinance

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Environmental groups are rallying people in 19 communities across Utah to contact their town and city councils, urging them to pass an ordinance saying they want to be on 100% net renewable energy.

The Public Service Commission, the entity that regulates electricity rates in Utah, approved the Community Clean Energy Program last month. But cities across the state who signed up to participate years ago must pass an ordinance by June 2 indicating they're still in.

"This is such a cool experiment to see community led programs from the bottom up," said Carmen ValDez with the Healthy Environmental Alliance of Utah, which is among those trying to get people to call their council members.

The program has the communities partner with Rocky Mountain Power to ensure that what electricity they take from the grid comes from renewable energy sources like solar and wind. The 19 communities represent as much as 25% of Rocky Mountain Power's electricity in Utah. They are:

Russ Slade, FOX 13 News

What it will cost residents is an extra $4 a month on top of their power bill. Residents can opt-out if they don't want that and there are exceptions for low-income residents.

"You have a choice now of getting charged $4 extra a month to your electricity bill for clean renewable electricity going on your grid," said Dan Dugan, a Salt Lake City Council member who serves on Utah's Renewable Communities Board.

The Utah State Legislature almost killed the program this year, but reversed course after earning some concessions (including the opt-out provision). The Public Service Commission issued an order approving the program two days before the 2026 legislative session ended. There are currently no plans to add more communities to the list, but ValDez said they will try to push lawmakers to expand it in the future.

Dugan said the program follows the mission of Governor Spencer Cox's Operation Gigawatt, which expands the state's energy portfolio to meet growing demand.

"The governor and everyone is saying we need more energy," he told FOX 13 News. "This is the first new energy sources we’re going to see in a number of years."

But councils across the state will need to make the deadline. Some will consider the ordinance in the next week or so. HEAL Utah and other groups are urging people to reach out to their elected officials and say they want it.

"I can’t speak for my council, but I am fully supportive of this program," said Cottonwood Heights Mayor Gay Lynn Bennion. "This is a small cost for a big change for our environment. There are so many costs of the energy we use on our environment and our health. What I'm hearing? Is a lot of support for this program."