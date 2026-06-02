9,000 Tooele County residents received wrong ballots, clerk says

TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele County Clerk's Office says thousands of residents received the wrong ballot in the mail for the upcoming Primary Election.

County Clerk Tracy Shaw announced Tuesday that her office was hearing reports of wrong ballots — Republican voters receiving non-partisan ballots or non-partisan voters receiving Republican ballots. Tuesday was the first day of ballots arriving in the mail.

Shaw said she determined that approximately 9,000 voters received incorrect ballots. She says those residents will be notified, those ballots will be "deactivated," and they will send out new and correct ballots as soon as possible.

"We plan to email those affected, if we have one on file, and by mail with the issuing of a new ballot with an insert explaining why a new ballot has arrived and how to be sure you're voting the correct one," Shaw wrote in a Facebook comment.

Shaw also said the mistake was made by the printing vendor, and that the data her office provided to them was correct. However, she says the vendor is working to correct the mistake immediately and "on their dime."

In addition, Shaw says Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's office is helping them to "mass spoil/deactivate these incorrect ballots so that literally 0 of these will be counted in upcoming ballot processing."

Primary Election Day in Utah is June 23 this year. You can find information on how to vote and about candidates in your precinct at vote.utah.gov.