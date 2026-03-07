2026 Utah legislature - miscellaneous

A bill to limit how many bills a lawmaker could introduce in the Utah State Legislature was introduced by Rep. Clint Okerlund. It got support from Gov. Cox in his “State of the State” address, but did not go anywhere in the legislative session. His colleagues would go on to introduce a record number of bills this session.

A bill that would not use the word “Palestine” in official state communications and documents and only refer to the area as “Judea and Samaria” was introduced by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee. It didn’t go anywhere.

Rep. Doug Owens introduced a bill to prohibit bans on the sale of those Instagram-worthy “cut flowers” (but allowed cities to require a business license).

Sen. Keith Grover passed a bill stating that euthanasia in an animal shelter is a last resort.

Rep. Matt MacPherson’s bill to define what a legislator is in code and let lawmakers “vote their conscience” passed.

A bill that would restrict “scarification,” which is making decorative scars on a body, passed.

A bill to increase the liability threshold in court for a dog attack failed to pass the House.

October will be recognized as “Pregnancy and Infant Loss” month under a bill that passed the legislature.

A resolution to support rugby in Utah was introduced, but did not go anywhere.

Lawmakers passed a resolution supporting religious freedom in the state, including support for students and teachers to openly express their faith and the protection of religious symbols in public spaces.

Lawmakers passed a resolution commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Sen. Jen Plumb tried again to allow “natural organic reduction” when you die (i.e., composting yourself). The bill actually won some initial support, but did not advance in the legislative session.

Sen. Keven Stratton’s bill to create a “Good Friday” holiday failed in the Senate, was resurrected and made it to the House where it passed with bipartisan support.