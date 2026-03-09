Time literally causes Salt Lake County 'divorce' bill to fail

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that was voted on as the clock struck midnight late Friday during the Utah Legislative Session and appeared to have passed? Now has been determined to have failed.

House Bill 212, sponsored by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would have created a process if communities wanted to leave Salt Lake County and form their own.

“After careful review, I determined that HB212 did not pass within the constitutionally required timeframe," Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a statement Monday. "At the conclusion of the general session, all legislation undergoes review to ensure compliance with constitutional and statutory requirements."

The bill was being voted on as the clock hit midnight, leading to arguments in the Senate chamber about whether it passed or not, which Adams acknowledged Monday.