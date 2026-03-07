2026 Utah legislature on commerce and money

A bill to exempt upcoming Olympic ticket sales from state sales tax passed.

If your employer requires a medical examination as a condition of employment? You don’t have to pay for it under a bill that passed.

Rep. Tyler Clancy proposed to block more non-compete agreements from being enforced in the state. The bill cleared a House committee, but didn’t go beyond that. Neither did his bill to establish a construction wage standard for workers on state projects. The House rejected the bill.

Rep. Katy Hall’s bill voiding non-compete agreements for health care workers passed. Sen. Jen Plumb passed a bill ending non-compete agreements for veterinarians.

A bill was introduced to ban the advertising of nicotine products in a lot of places. It never got a hearing.

Rep. Joseph Elison’s bill to ban proposition betting (stating that it falls under Utah’s constitutional prohibition on gambling) easily passed the legislature. It came as a lawsuit was filed by the predictive markets company Kalshi against Gov. Cox and Attorney General Derek Brown. The company feared Utah would take imminent action against its website and app, alleging it is betting (something Kalshi disputes). Utah political leaders argued it was already illegal under Utah’s constitution.

A bill to give Utahns a tax credit to offset impacts from tariffs was introduced, but never even got a hearing.

A bill to take veterans and military servicemembers’ experience into account when applying for a license passed.

A bill to create a platform with the private sector for more than 700,000 Utahns who have no access to employer-provided retirement to help them begin saving passed the legislature.

Sen. Nate Blouin proposed a bill to raise the minimum wage in Utah to $20 per hour that was not considered. Neither was his bill to repeal Utah’s “right to work” law.

Sen. Brady Brammer passed a bill blocking “pre-payment penalties” on bills you owe.

A resolution urging the federal government to “increase flexibility and autonomy to allow states the ability to innovate through experiments and pilots to better transition families off of federally funded safety net programs and into work-based self-reliance” passed.