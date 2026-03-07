2026 Utah legislature on education

After the legislature repealed a bill banning public employee unions from collective bargaining that sparked a citizen referendum, the state’s largest teachers union and lawmakers appeared to take a time out. The Utah Education Association maintained its presence on Utah’s Capitol Hill, but largely didn’t rally their forces against bills this session.

Sen. Ann Millner passed a major priority bill for Gov. Cox on early literacy. It pushes funding and policy to get more children reading at grade-level. A provision of the bill could hold some students back if they’re not able to do it.

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla’s bill to expand who was eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches passed the Senate, but it was held up in a House committee. She said she would try again next year.

Rep. Jordan Teuscher proposed a cap on classroom sizes, keeping them at no more than 25. It never got a hearing.

Rep. Doug Welton sought to make some significant changes to education policy, including citizenship grade standards, attendance-based grading, and a test-out option

for core classes. The bill passed.

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore’s bill to offer more support for economic mobility for Utah families (tied to an education study) by providing grants to schools, governments and nonprofits passed right before Sine die.

A funding bill for school security measures failed to pass. But other legislation designed to increase support for “school guardians” and other armed security personnel on school grounds passed. Another bill to create a “student threat flag” to identify potential threats and share it with the proper authorities passed.

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla’s bill cracking down on seclusion rooms in schools (following a FOX 13 News investigation) passed.

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, Sen. Kathleen Riebe introduced a bill to require security assessments for public speakers. It didn’t get a hearing.

A bill to demand more “intellectual diversity” on college and university campuses and over some protections for controversial speakers passed.

Sen. Dan McCay’s bill to offer reintegration plans for students with disciplinary issues passed.

A bill that originally proposed to allow for open carry of firearms on college campuses did a dramatic about-face. Rep. Walt Brooks’ bill now prohibits open-carry on all public education campuses.

Sen. Heidi Balderree passed a bill expanding charter school enrollment preference for students.

A bill to block Utah Fits All scholarship money from being used if a child repeats grades never got a hearing.

Rep. Ariel Defay passed a bill that allows for any building to be converted into a microschool.

A bill to limit how many school fee waivers a student gets passed the legislature.

Students can be excused from class for mountain biking, shooting sports and some USU-run programs so long as their GPA is 2.0 or above.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee proposed a bill to create an alternative to statewide standardized testing for students. The bill failed to pass the House.

Rep. Trevor Lee’s bill to exempt some students from vaccine requirements failed in a House committee.

A bill to create a “code of conduct” for members of the Utah State Board of Education passed.

A bill requiring schools to have a cardiac emergency plan in place for anyone who has a heart issue passed.

Rep. Mike Petersen passed a bill that allows for students to object to — and get out of —some assignments under religious conscience grounds.

Rep. Jason Kyle proposed a bill to make nonpartisan local school board elections a partisan race, similar to the Utah State Board of Education. The bill never got a hearing. Neither did Rep. John Arthur’s bill to make the state school board elections nonpartisan.

A bill to let student athletes change schools and keep playing more easily passed.

A bill to demand legislative oversight of the University of Utah’s private equity agreements for its athletics program went about as far as an injured quarterback in a playoff game (not that far).

Sen. John Johnson passed a bill that would allow some teachers with a suspended license a pathway to return to the classroom. The bill faced objections from the UEA, who likened it to allowing a driver with a suspended license back on the road.

A bill to limit school designs in response to some very fancy schools across the state was introduced, but failed to pass a House committee. Senate Majority Whip Chris Wilson passed a bill to have oversight of school construction be conducted by the state.

Sen. Ann Millner passed a bill increasing the limit for tuition waivers for Purple Heart recipients at Utah’s colleges and universities.

Rep. Ashlee Matthews passed a bill requiring school districts to create new policies on what to do when a student is arrested for a sex crime.

A bill to have American history taught as two courses and more instruction in civics and governance passed the House but ran out of time in the Senate.

If a student fails a vision test at school? Parents will be notified they may need glasses under a bill that passed. A bill was also proposed that expanded testing for dyslexia.

A bill making it easier for students to transfer their college credits passed the legislature.

It’s less about the time in a classroom and more about how many credit hours you get for coursework under a bill passed by Rep. Doug Welton.

Rep. Tiara Auxier found bipartisan support for her bill on how much time a child should get to eat school lunch, but it didn’t get past the Senate. Lawmakers also passed a resolution encouraging healthy activities for students.

Rep. Rosalba Dominguez passed a resolution in support of technical education schools.

Long-term substitute teachers don’t need a teaching license under a bill that passed from Sen. Lincoln Fillmore.

Sen. Brady Brammer ran a resolution supporting Utah Valley University creating a law school.