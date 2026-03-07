2026 Utah legislature on health care

Rep. Steve Eliason proposed a bill that would unwind some Medicaid expansion if matching federal dollars were suddenly reduced. It also tasked Utah’s Department of Health & Human Services with coming up with a plan, just in case.

A bill that demands mental health provider directories be up to date and allow for people to jump in-and-out-of-network on their insurance in crisis passed.

Rep. Trevor Lee proposed a bill to allow for over-the-counter sales of ivermectin in Utah. It failed to pass a House committee.

Sen. Jen Plumb passed a bill to offer notice to newborn parents about the benefits of Vitamin K.

Senate Minority Whip Karen Kwan passed a bill to push more education about sleep disorders.

A bill that allows a health care facility to offer some unused medications it has to patients who need that same drug passed.

A bill to block some Medicaid money from going to abortion providers was introduced, but never got a hearing.

Sen. Keven Stratton passed a bill allowing some medical providers to refuse to perform procedures on religious conscience grounds, so long as someone else is available to do it.

Senate Majority Whip Chris Wilson passed a bill giving patients with life-threatening conditions a “right to try” some experimental medications.

Sen. Evan Vickers passed a bill requiring more notice to people that their tissue could be used for stem cell research.

A bill that required more notice to neighbors from regulated residential treatment facilities passed the entire legislature, then failed on a concurrence vote in the House. (HB98)

A bill by Rep. Jake Sawyer to ban electroshock therapy on minors in Utah was introduced, but never got a hearing.

More information about organ donation will be made available when people apply for hunting or fishing licenses and at other state facilities under a bill that passed.

A bill to allow you to “bring your own blood” to a surgery passed the House, but failed in a Senate committee.

Patients will have more information about reporting unprofessional conduct by a health care provider to the state under a bill that passed the legislature.

Rep. Tyler Clancy passed a bill on drug addiction that allows for “recovery” pods for people in jail and banned needle exchanges in public parks. Sen. Jen Plumb passed a bill offering some protections for offering expired Naloxone.

A bill to ensure parental access to their child’s medical records passed.

Cigarette prices will be going up by a lot. A bill passed that raises the nicotine tax to 11 cents a cigarette (or about 50 cents more per pack). Lawmakers looked to lean on nicotine taxes to help fund homeless services, but that didn’t pass. A bill to allow for internet sales of cigar and pipe tobacco passed.

Hospitals will be required to track instances of workplace violence under a bill that passed.

Rural hospitals can help pay off a doctor’s medical school bills in exchange for working for them under a bill passed by Rep. Logan Monson.

Dental hygienists can practice in hospitals without a dentist’s supervision under a bill that passed.

You don’t always need an ambulance to go from one health care facility to another under a bill passed by Rep. Sahara Hayes, saving you a little money on that transportation cost.

Mobile mammogram exams will be covered under your health insurance under a bill passed by Rep. Christine Watkins.

Sen. Nate Blouin proposed a bill for a single-payer health care system. It was DOA in the legislature.

ABORTION —

A bill that required an ultrasound video be shown in classrooms as part of human growth development (over the objections of abortion rights activists) passed the House but ran out of time in the Senate.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee’s bill to distinguish between an elective abortion and a medically-necessary one on medical records also ran out of time in the Senate.